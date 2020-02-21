Watch Jason Momoa play Ozzy Osbourne in new video

Ozzy Osbourne has released a teaser clip for his new song Scary Little Green Men – starring Jason Momoa as the singer.

The Game Of Thrones actor appears dressed as the Black Sabbath icon, complete with cape and rings. He approaches the microphone and begins singing along with the music.

Momoa is a longtime metal fan who grew up listening to Metallica and Pantera. In 2018, he told Metal Hammer that many of his performances have been inspired by metal bands.

"Aquaman's pretty metal. I know no-one thinks that, but Aquaman's metal," Jason tells Metal Hammer. "I kind of build my characters off of metal songs. Conan (The Barbarian) was really heavy Pantera , I'd say Aquaman was probably mostly built out of Tool and (Metallica album) Kill 'Em All . Ticks And Leeches, if I want to get specific. There's a lot of Sabbath in there too."

Check out the Little Scary Green Men teaser below.

Little Scary Green Men appears on Ozzy’s new album, Ordinary Man. The album features guest appearances from Slash, Duff McKagan, Elton John and rapper Post Malone.

Ozzy recently postponed the North American leg of his No More Tours 2 tour.

Ozzy said: “I cannot go on the road until I'm 100 percent confident that I can pull it off. Cos if I go out now and I can't carry on, people are gonna think that I've lost the plot. So I'm not gonna go out there until I can give them the show that I wanna give them, cos it's not fair to them."

Ordinary Man is out now.