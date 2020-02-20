Listen to Ozzy Osbourne and Post Malone’s brand new song It’s A Raid

Ozzy Osbourne has released a brand new song with rapper Post Malone. The track, It’s A Raid, features on Ozzy’s upcoming album Ordinary Man.

It finds the singer in electrifying form, trading lines with Post Malone over a blazing riff. The song samples the singer’s cackle from his 1980 hit Crazy Train, and ends with him howling: “Fuck you all!”

Check out the song below.

It’s the second time the pair have collaborated, after Ozzy appeared on the track Take What You Want from Post Malone’s 2019 album Hollywood’s Bleeding,

Ordinary Man is released this coming Friday (February 21).. As well as Post Malone, the album also features Guns N’ Roses duo Slash and Duff McKagan, Rage Against The Machine guitarist Tom Morello and Elton John.

Ozzy recently postponed the North American leg of his No More Tours 2 tour.

Ozzy said: “I cannot go on the road until I'm 100 percent confident that I can pull it off. Cos if I go out now and I can't carry on, people are gonna think that I've lost the plot. So I'm not gonna go out there until I can give them the show that I wanna give them, cos it's not fair to them."

Ozzy Osbourne: Ordinary Man

1. Straight To Hell (feat. Slash)

2. All My Life

3. Goodbye

4. Ordinary Man (feat. Elton John)

5. Under The Graveyard

6. Eat Me

7. Today Is The End

8. Scary Little Green Men

9. Holy For Tonight

10. It’s A Raid (feat. Post Malone)

11. Take What You Want (Post Malone feat. Ozzy Osbourne and Travis Scott)