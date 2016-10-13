Slipknot shocked by crowd silence at early Japanese gigs

Slipknot have recalled the culture shock they experienced when they first toured Japan.
As they prepare for the forthcoming Knotfest Japan next month, vocalist Corey Taylor and percussionist Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan remember their confusion during previous shows in the country – watching the crowd go “crazy” as the band played, before falling deadly silent in between songs.
Taylor says: “What I always thought was funny was how crazy the fans would be during the songs – and then you could hear a pin drop between songs, because they wanted to hear everything that was going on.
“I didn’t understand that, coming from America and playing Europe… it’s always a barrage of crazy screaming. You’d get to the end of the song and – nothing. It was like, ‘What’s happening? Are we here? Did we do something wrong?’”
Clown adds: “I asked someone about it and they told me that Japanese people wanted to make sure that we had the quiet and rest that we needed in between songs. That’s too much.”
Corey says: “That’s so beautiful – it’s just the balance between the peace and passion.”
Watch the interview below.
Deftones, Marilyn Manson, Disturbed and Lamb Of God are among the acts to perform at the festival at Tokyo’s Makuhari Messe venue over the weekend of November 5 to 6.
Slipknot remaining tour dates 2016
Oct 15-16: Toluca Knotfest, Mexico
Oct 18: Lima Estadio Nacional de Lima, Peru
Oct 22: Bogota Hipodromo De Los Andes
Oct 26 Auckland Vector Arena, New Zealand
Oct 28 Brisbane Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Australia
Oct 29 Sydney Qudos Bank Arena , Australia
Oct 31 Melbourne Rod Laver Arena, Australia
Nov 03: Taipei New Taipei City Exhibition Hall, Taiwan
Nov 05-06: Tokyo Knotfest, Japan