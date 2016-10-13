Avenged Sevenfold release new song The Stage

Avenged Sevenfold have released a video for their new track The Stage.

It’s their first material since 2013 album Hail To The King and clocks in at eight minutes 30 seconds.

The release comes after the band’s death bat logo appeared in Toronto, London and Berlin last week – leading to speculation that they were about to reveal fresh material.

Fozzy frontman Chris Jericho apparently let slip details of the new AX7 album. In a now-deleted Instagram post, he indicated the new album is titled Voltaic Oceans and would be released on December 9 – although the band have yet to comment.

Avenged Sevenfold have a number of tour dates scheduled, with their next live show planned for Sacramento’s Discovery park on October 23.

The Stage cover art

Oct 23: Sacramento Discovery Park, CA

Jan 10: Glasgow SSE Hydro

Jan 12: Newcastle Metro Radio Arena

Jan 13: Birmingham Genting Arena

Jan 15: Sheffield Arena

Jan 16: Manchester Arena

Jan 18: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Jan 19: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Jan 21: London O2 Arena

Jan 22: London O2 Arena

Feb 12: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany

Feb 13: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany

Feb 15: Berlin Arena, Germany

Feb 16: Dusseldorf Mitsubishi Electric Halle, Germany

Feb 18: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Feb 20: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany

Feb 21: Milan Forum, Italy

Feb 23: Vienna Wiener Stadthalle, Austria

Feb 25: Munich Zenith, Germany

Feb 26: Zurich Halle 622, Austria

Feb 28: Lille Zenith Arena, France

Mar 01: Luxembourg Rockhal, Luxembourg

Mar 02: Paris AccorHotels Arena, France

Mar 04: Copenhagen Valby Hallen, Denmark

Mar 07: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland

Mar 09: Stockholm Ericsson Globe, Sweden

Mar 10: Oslo Telenor, Norway

