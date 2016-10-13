Avenged Sevenfold release new song The Stage

Avenged Sevenfold have released a video for their new track The Stage.
It’s their first material since 2013 album Hail To The King and clocks in at eight minutes 30 seconds.
The release comes after the band’s death bat logo appeared in Toronto, London and Berlin last week – leading to speculation that they were about to reveal fresh material.
Fozzy frontman Chris Jericho apparently let slip details of the new AX7 album. In a now-deleted Instagram post, he indicated the new album is titled Voltaic Oceans and would be released on December 9 – although the band have yet to comment.
Avenged Sevenfold have a number of tour dates scheduled, with their next live show planned for Sacramento’s Discovery park on October 23.
Avenged Sevenfold tour dates 2016⁄2017
Oct 23: Sacramento Discovery Park, CA
Jan 10: Glasgow SSE Hydro
Jan 12: Newcastle Metro Radio Arena
Jan 13: Birmingham Genting Arena
Jan 15: Sheffield Arena
Jan 16: Manchester Arena
Jan 18: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena
Jan 19: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena
Jan 21: London O2 Arena
Jan 22: London O2 Arena
Feb 12: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany
Feb 13: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany
Feb 15: Berlin Arena, Germany
Feb 16: Dusseldorf Mitsubishi Electric Halle, Germany
Feb 18: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands
Feb 20: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany
Feb 21: Milan Forum, Italy
Feb 23: Vienna Wiener Stadthalle, Austria
Feb 25: Munich Zenith, Germany
Feb 26: Zurich Halle 622, Austria
Feb 28: Lille Zenith Arena, France
Mar 01: Luxembourg Rockhal, Luxembourg
Mar 02: Paris AccorHotels Arena, France
Mar 04: Copenhagen Valby Hallen, Denmark
Mar 07: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland
Mar 09: Stockholm Ericsson Globe, Sweden
Mar 10: Oslo Telenor, Norway