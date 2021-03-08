Watch Geoff Tate’s new video for Another Change with Sweet Oblivion

Sweet Oblivion featuring Geoff Tate have released a new video for Another Change. It’s taken from the upcoming album Relentless, which is out on April 9 via Frontiers.

The record follows on from 2019’s Sweet Oblivion, which brought Tate back to a musical landscape close to that of the classic albums he released with Queensrÿche in the 80s.



The bulk of the songwriting and production on the project’s debut was handled by Simone Mularoni of Italian prog metal masters DGM, but for this follow-up Aldo Lonobile (Secret Sphere) is on production duties as well as playing guitar. The other primary musicians on the album are bassist Luigi Andreone, keyboardist Antonio Agate and drummer Michele Sanna, while the songs are largely written by Tate and Lonobile.



One song in particular, entitled Aria, was drafted by Lonobile at Tate’s request and is sung in Italian. It features guitars from Walter Cianciusi and Dario Parente, who are both now part of Tate’s Operation: Mindcrime live band.



Says Tate: “I have been spending more and more time in Italy over the last few years and the people and their culture have captured my heart. I truly enjoyed working with my Italian counterparts to create this classic metal album.”

Watch the clip for Another Change below.



