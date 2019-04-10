Former Queensryche frontman Geoff Tate unveils new project Sweet Oblivion

Former Queensryche and current Operation: Mindcrime frontman Geoff Tate has revealed his new project titled Sweet Oblivion.

Tate has teamed up with guitarist and bassist Simone Mularoni, keyboardist Emanuele Casali and drummer Paolo Caridi in the band – and they’ll release their self-titled debut album on June 14 through Frontiers Music srl.

And, to mark the announcement, Sweet Oblivion have launched a video for their first single True Colors which can be watched below.

Tate says: “I was approached by Frontiers to do this record and am pleased I took the chance. It’s an album filled with fun and I believe a lot of the fans who dig the old Queensryche sound will enjoy this!”

Mularoni, who also produced the record, adds: “I grew up listening to 70s and 80s rock and metal bands and, of course, Queensryche’s classic albums are among my favourites ever.

“Having the opportunity and luck of working together with a musical giant like Geoff has been a real blessing on both the human and the artistic side.

“I asked a few amazing musicians and friends to help me out and together we delivered a bunch of classic heavy rock songs in which I tried to fuse a more contemporary approach with a classic Queensryche vibe. The performances are amazing!”

The cover art, tracklist and pre-order details have also been released and can also be found below.

Sweet Oblivion: Sweet Oblivion

1. True Colors

2. Sweet Oblivion

3. Behind Your Eyes

4. Hide Away

5. My Last Story

6. A Recess From My Fate

7. Transition

8. Disconnect

9. The Deceiver

10. Seek The Light