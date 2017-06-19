Watch Five Finger Death Punch perform live with Tommy Vext

Footage has emerged of Five Finger Death Punch performing live with vocalist Tommy Vext.

The Bad Wolves man has been brought in to replace frontman Ivan Moody for the band’s remaining European shows after Moody last week admitted he had “fallen off the wagon again” and will sit out the remainder of 5FDP’s European concerts as a result.

The footage was captured during the band’s set at Graspop on Saturday and shows Vext leading Five Finger Death Punch through The Bleeding and Wash It All Away.

The band will play a free show tonight (June 19) at Tilburg’s 013 after last Monday’s chaotic performance at the venue which saw them perform a shortened set because of infighting between Moody and the rest of the group.

Announcing the free show, guitarist Guitarist Zoltan Bathory said: “Last Monday’s show was an avalanche of events largely out of our control. We could sit here all day and apologise but our fans in the Netherlands deserve better than that.

“They’ve stuck with us all these years and helped get us to where we are today. So, we managed to re-route our tour and come back to Tilburg and play a free show on our day off – because actions speak louder than words.”

Find a list of the band’s remaining 2017 tour dates below.

Jun 19: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

Jun 22: Madrid Download Festival, Spain

Jun 23: Copenhagen Copenhell Festival, Denmark

Jun 24: Halden Tons Of Rock Festival, Norway

Aug 19: Springfield Illinois State Fairgrounds, IL

Aug 20: Carterville Moonstock Festival, IL

Sep 22: Englewood High Elevation Festival, CO

Sep 23: Denver Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, CO

With In Flames

Nov 16: Gothenburg Scandinavium, Sweden

Nov 17: Stockholm Ericsson Globe, Sweden

Nov 21: Hamburg Sportshalle, Germany

Nov 22: Berlin Velodrome, Germany

Nov 24: Oberhausen KP Arena, Germany

Nov 26: Prague Forum Karlin, Czech Republic (with Of Mice & Men)

Nov 28: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland (with Of Mice & Men)

Nov 29: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

Nov 30: Padova Geox Theatre, Italy (with Of Mice & Men)

Dec 02: Stuttgart HMH Schleyerhalle, Germany

Dec 04: Paris Olympia, France (with Of Mice & Men)

Dec 05: Luxembourg Rockhal, Luxembourg (with Of Mice & Men)

Dec 06: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany

Dec 08: Vienna Stadthalle, Austria (with Of Mice & Men)

Dec 14: Antwerp Lotto, Belgium (with Of Mice & Men)

Dec 15: Amsterdam AFAS Live, Netherlands (with Of Mice & Men)

Dec 17: Birmingham BCA, UK (with Of Mice & Men)

Dec 18: Glasgow Hydro, UK (with Of Mice & Men)

Dec 20: Leeds Arena, UK (with Of Mice & Men)

Dec 21: London Wembley Arena, UK (with Of Mice & Men)

The Top 10 Best Five Finger Death Punch Songs