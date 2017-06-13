Five Finger Death Punch in chaotic Netherlands show

Five Finger Death Punch performed a chaotic set in the Netherlands last night, according to online reports.

The band played at Tilburg’s 013 venue on Monday night – but bd.nl say that frontman Ivan Moody was 10 minutes late and missed the first two songs. Reports suggest singer Tommy Vext stepped in before Moody took to the stage.

The website also indicates that the band disappeared for several minutes after each track and “a big battle between the frontman and the band members” took place behind the scenes leading Moody to tell the crowd: “This is my last show with Five Finger Death Punch.”

See the video below.

Fans also claim Five Finger Death Punch only played a 45-minute set and some have voiced their displeasure and called for their tickets to be refunded as a result.

A spokesperson for the 013 says: “We understand that. Unfortunately, we are quite limited in our possibilities. We can talk to their management and see what’s up, but unfortunately we cannot guarantee anything.”

Following the performance, Five Finger Death Punch guitarist Zoltan Bathory said on Twitter: “No dude – not a publicity stunt. Just Murphy’s Law on full throttle or more like Spinal Tap on 11. A lot of human and technical WTFs #itsRockNRoll.”

Last year, the band completed their North American tour without Moody after what he called a “mental moment” when he appeared to claim his mother was dying, when his sister said she wasn’t.

In 2015 Moody’s onstage antics led his colleagues to abandon him on stage. He later attended rehab and the band adjusted their touring behaviour to help him control his issues.

Five Finger Death Punch’s next scheduled show is at Austria’s Nova Rock on June 14.

Jun 14: Nickelsdorf Nova Rock, Austria

Jun 16: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jun 16: Hockenheim Matapaloz, Germany

Jun 17: Dessel Grspop Festival, Belgium

Jun 22: Madrid Download Festival, Spain

Jun 23: Copenhagen Copenhell Festival, Denmark

Jun 24: Halden Tons Of Rock Festival, Norway

Aug 19: Springfield Illinois State Fairgrounds, IL

Aug 20: Carterville Moonstock Festival, IL

Sep 22: Englewood High Elevation Festival, CO

Sep 23: Denver Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, CO

