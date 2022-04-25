Watch Envy Of None's new video for Never Said I Loved You

Envy Of None, the new music outfit featuring Rush founding guitarist Alex Lifeson and former Coney Hatch bassist Andy Curran, have released a brand new video for Never Said I Loved You, which you can watch below.

The new single is taken from the quartet's self-titled debut album which was released through Kscope Records in April. The new quartet is completed by vocalist Maiah Wynne and producer and engineer Alfio Annibalini

"Never Said I Love You is a very special one for me and Alf," explains Curran. "It had been kicking around for a while in a demo form and the bed track always felt like it had so much potential. When we wrote the backing tracks we were certainly feeling it had some punk/pop overtones, I think we were channelling late 80’s Brit pop vibrations and I came up with the lyric line I Never Said I Love You again inspired by bands like The Cure, Depeche Mode, The Smiths and Ultravox who all wrote about broken hearts on the dance floors around the world, so I thought it was time to re-introduce that theme but with something that was more upbeat.

"When Maiah and I spoke about this she liked that lyrical hook and ran with it. The icing was Alex coming in and in the eleventh hour adding the awesome middle section that sounds like pedal steel and the acoustic guitars in the chorus just elevate it to the next level. My initial thought lyrically was more of a back off, I never said I love you. Kinda like, 'hey were just friends' but I love how Maiah turned that into something much different.”

"This song had great energy from the beginning," adds vocalist Wynne. "Everyone connects and interprets music from their own unique perspective. When I heard the line I Never Said I Love You I thought of it more from the point of view of someone who never had the chance to tell the person they love how they felt before it was too late. Maybe a bad fight in a relationship that never had a resolution, or a casual fling that never became a serious relationship despite deeper feelings being there, or friends with romantic feelings that never became lovers. When I wrote and arranged the rest of the lyrics and vocal melodies for the song I wrote it with that sense of connection, tension, loss, and longing in mind."

Envy Of None will be available as a limited edition deluxe version, presented in a gatefold sleeve with a blue coloured vinyl LP, 2 CDs including a 5 track bonus disc, 28 page Booklet with exclusive content, as a CD featuring a 16 page poster booklet, as black vinyl/baby blue coloured vinyl (North America exclusive)/white coloured vinyl and as a digital release.

