Trending

Coney Hatch: Friction

Doomed third album from great 80s soft rockers.

By Classic Rock 

TODO alt text

In 1985, Canadian rock act Coney Hatch knew the game was up. Their record company, Mercury, gave it to them straight: the label’s priority was Bon Jovi, and Coney Hatch wouldn’t be getting any backing. As a result, their third album, Friction, was dead on arrival.

Three years earlier, their debut album had promised so much; its crunching hard rock and radio-friendly hooks winning rave reviews. Iron Maiden’s Steve Harris was a fan. But when that album and its follow-up, Outa Hand, failed to match expectations, the band went for a slicker sound on Friction.

This was evident on three outstanding songs: She’s Gone, Fantasy and Girl From Last Night’s Dream. But in keeping with the grittier approach of the first album, there was much heavy riffing in This Ain’t Love and He’s A Champion. But with the record company focused on Bon Jovi, this fine record never stood a chance.

It would be 28 years before the reunited Coney Hatch made another album, Four. It rocked. These guys always did.