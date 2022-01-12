Trending

Alex Lifeson returns with Envy Of None and streams new song Liar

Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson's new outfit Envy Of None will release their self-titled debut album in April

Envy Of None
(Image credit: Press)

Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson has announced details of his new musical project, Envy Of None. You can listen to a stream for their first single, Liar, below.

As reported by Prog last year, Lifeson has been working with former Coney Hatch bassist Andy Curran, vocalist Maiah Wayne and accomplished producer and engineer Alfio Annibalini, and they will release their debut album, Envy Of None, through Kscope on April 11.

Envy Of None sees Lifeson and band delving into darker rock that also explores more electronic sounds.

“Maiah became my muse,” he says today, highlighting the impact of vocalist Maiah Wayne. “She was able to bring this whole new ethereal thing through her sense of melody on tracks like Liar and Look Inside. After hearing her vocals on Never Said I Love You, I felt so excited. I’ve never had that kind of inspiration working with another musician. When we say she’s special, it’s because she’s really fucking special!” 

“One of my favourite things about these songs is the intimacy of them,” adds Wynne. “It makes them feel different and more honest. There are some heavier songs too, like Enemy, and then tracks like Kabul Blues, that sound completely different to anything else."

The album closer, Western Sunset, which was penned by Alex Lifeson in tribute to his dear friend Neil Peart.

“I visited Neil when he was ill,” says Alex Lifeson. “I was on his balcony watching the sunset and found inspiration. There’s a finality about a sunset that kinda stayed with me throughout the whole process. It had meaning. It was the perfect mood to decompress after all these different textures… a nice way to close the book.”

Pre-order Envy Of None.

Envy Of None

(Image credit: Kscope)

Envy Of None: Envy Of None
1. Never Said I Love You
2. Shadow
3. Look Inside
4. Liar
5. Spy House
6. Dog`s Life
7. Kabul Blues
8. Old Strings
9. Dumb
10. Enemy
11. Western Sunset

Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock, as well as sleevenotes for many major record labels. He lives in North London and happily indulges a passion for AC/DC Chelsea Football Club and Sydney Roosters.