Alex Lifeson returns with Envy Of None and streams new song Liar

Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson has announced details of his new musical project, Envy Of None. You can listen to a stream for their first single, Liar, below.

As reported by Prog last year, Lifeson has been working with former Coney Hatch bassist Andy Curran, vocalist Maiah Wayne and accomplished producer and engineer Alfio Annibalini, and they will release their debut album, Envy Of None, through Kscope on April 11.

Envy Of None sees Lifeson and band delving into darker rock that also explores more electronic sounds.

“Maiah became my muse,” he says today, highlighting the impact of vocalist Maiah Wayne. “She was able to bring this whole new ethereal thing through her sense of melody on tracks like Liar and Look Inside. After hearing her vocals on Never Said I Love You, I felt so excited. I’ve never had that kind of inspiration working with another musician. When we say she’s special, it’s because she’s really fucking special!”

“One of my favourite things about these songs is the intimacy of them,” adds Wynne. “It makes them feel different and more honest. There are some heavier songs too, like Enemy, and then tracks like Kabul Blues, that sound completely different to anything else."

The album closer, Western Sunset, which was penned by Alex Lifeson in tribute to his dear friend Neil Peart.

“I visited Neil when he was ill,” says Alex Lifeson. “I was on his balcony watching the sunset and found inspiration. There’s a finality about a sunset that kinda stayed with me throughout the whole process. It had meaning. It was the perfect mood to decompress after all these different textures… a nice way to close the book.”

(Image credit: Kscope)

Envy Of None: Envy Of None

1. Never Said I Love You

2. Shadow

3. Look Inside

4. Liar

5. Spy House

6. Dog`s Life

7. Kabul Blues

8. Old Strings

9. Dumb

10. Enemy

11. Western Sunset