Watch Dream Theater’s striking animated video for Barstool Warrior

Dream Theater have released an animated video for their track Barstool Warrior.

The song features on the band’s latest album Distance Over Time, with guitarist John Petrucci explaining the themes behind the track.

He says: “Barstool Warrior is a fictional tale about two characters, unrelated but connected in their lament over being stuck in dead end situations.

“The first is a local townie, alcoholic who never escaped the humdrum of his sleepy, maritime village. The second, a woman trapped in an abusive relationship trying to survive from day to day while questioning what makes her stay.

“Both are able to reimagine their lives and find the courage to embrace a better future by embodying the person they dream of being.”

Dream Theater are currently preparing to embark on a North American tour that’ll see them celebrate the 20th anniversary of their Metropolis Pt.2 Scenes From A Memory album.

The band are also the cover stars of the brand new issue of Prog magazine, which is on sale now. In Prog no.101, the band, along with their former drummer Mike Portnoy, discuss the making of the 1999 album… and reveal some surprises.

Dream Theater 2019 North American tour

Sep 26: Louisville Palace, KY

Sep 27: Indianapolis Murat Theatre @ Old National Centre, IN

Sep 29: Canton Palace Theatre, OH

Oct 01: Peoria Civic Center, IL

Oct 02: St. Louis Stifel Theatre, MO

Oct 04: BaltimoreHippodrome Theatre, MD

Oct 05: Raleigh Memorial Auditorium, NC

Oct 06: Richmond Dominion Energy Center For The Performing Arts, VA

Oct 08: Charleston North Charleston Coliseum And Performing Arts Center, SC

Oct 09: Asheville Thomas Wolfe Auditorium, NC

Oct 11: New Brunswick State Theatre, NJ

Oct 12: Albany Palace Theatre, NY

Oct 15: Brookville Tilles Center For The Performing Arts, NY

Oct 17: Chattanooga Tivoli Theatre, TN

Oct 18: Memphis Elvis Presley’s Graceland, TN

Oct 19: Biloxi Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, MS

Oct 22: San Antonio Majestic & Empire Theatre, TX

Oct 23: El Paso Abraham Chavez Theatre, TX

Oct 24: Mesa Ikeda Theatre Mesa Arts Center, AZ

Oct 26: Tucson Convention Center, AZ

Oct 27: El Cajon The Magnolia, CA

Oct 28: Riverside Live, CA

Oct 30: San Jose Civic, CA

Nov 01: Reno Grand Sierra Resort And Casino, NV

Nov 04: Omaha Performing Arts, NE

Nov 05: Madison Overture Center For The Arts, WI

Nov 06: Cincinnati Taft Theatre, OH

Nov 09: Syracuse The Oncenter, NY

}Nov 11: Kitchener Centre In The Square, ON