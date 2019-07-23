Dream Theater will mark 20 years of Metropolis Pt.2 Scenes From A Memory on tour

Dream Theater have announced a North American tour for later this year.

The band will head out on the road throughout October, November and December in celebration of the 20th anniversary of their Metropolis Pt.2 Scenes From A Memory album.

The run of shows will get under way in Louisville on September 26 and conclude with a set in Kitchener on November 11.

The band say they’ll play Metropolis Pt.2 Scenes From A Memory in full, alongside tracks from their latest album Distance Over Time and other songs from their back catalogue.

Speaking previously about Distance Over Time, guitarist John Petrucci said: “When I listen back to the album, I can distinctly recall every moment of the writing process; where I was standing in the room, what inspired us in that instant and the meaning behind each song.

“As a producer, my goal was to try and create the best-sounding Dream Theater record we’ve ever made so that listeners can just be enveloped in the music.

“I really wanted this recording to truly reflect the spirit, joy, and passion that went into making the album and for people to walk away feeling some of the organic nature, personality, and raw energy that the band captured while together in the studio.

“For me, I think it accomplishes that and I hope that other people will feel the same way.”

Tickets for the tour will go on sale this coming Friday (July 26) from 10am local time.

Dream Theater 2019 North American tour

Sep 26: Louisville Palace, KY

Sep 27: Indianapolis Murat Theatre @ Old National Centre, IN

Sep 29: Canton Palace Theatre, OH

Oct 01: Peoria Civic Center, IL

Oct 02: St. Louis Stifel Theatre, MO

Oct 04: BaltimoreHippodrome Theatre, MD

Oct 05: Raleigh Memorial Auditorium, NC

Oct 06: Richmond Dominion Energy Center For The Performing Arts, VA

Oct 08: Charleston North Charleston Coliseum And Performing Arts Center, SC

Oct 09: Asheville Thomas Wolfe Auditorium, NC

Oct 11: New Brunswick State Theatre, NJ

Oct 12: Albany Palace Theatre, NY

Oct 15: Brookville Tilles Center For The Performing Arts, NY

Oct 17: Chattanooga Tivoli Theatre, TN

Oct 18: Memphis Elvis Presley’s Graceland, TN

Oct 19: Biloxi Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, MS

Oct 22: San Antonio Majestic & Empire Theatre, TX

Oct 23: El Paso Abraham Chavez Theatre, TX

Oct 24: Mesa Ikeda Theatre Mesa Arts Center, AZ

Oct 26: Tucson Convention Center, AZ

Oct 27: El Cajon The Magnolia, CA

Oct 28: Riverside Live, CA

Oct 30: San Jose Civic, CA

Nov 01: Reno Grand Sierra Resort And Casino, NV

Nov 04: Omaha Performing Arts, NE

Nov 05: Madison Overture Center For The Arts, WI

Nov 06: Cincinnati Taft Theatre, OH

Nov 09: Syracuse The Oncenter, NY

Nov 11: Kitchener Centre In The Square, ON