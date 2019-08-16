Dream Theater are on the cover of the new issue of Prog, on sale today

The new issue of Prog is on sale today. Dream Theater's seminal prog metal classic Metropolis Part 2: Scenes From A Memory celebrates it's 20th anniversary this year and the band are performing the entire thing on tour. So we talk to Mike Portnoy, John Pertrucci and Jordan Rudess about the making of the album, with some surprising revelations.

Also in Prog 101...

Bill Bruford - a rare interview in which the drum master talks about his Earthworks band

Peter Hamill - discusses his new collaboration with Swedish prog outfit Isildurs Bane

Annie Haslam - the Renaissance singer discusses her whole career in the year the band celebrate their 50th anniversary

iamthemorning - the Russian chamber proggers chat about the ideas behind brand new album The Bell

Katatonia - the Swedish prog metallers celebrate the tenth anniversary of Night Is The New Day

80s Prog - members of IQ, Pendragon, Twelfth Night and Pallas sit down and remember the 80s prog revival

Jane Weaver - the modern day prog songstress talks about the influences on her new album

Thank You Scientist - the US prog collective talk about new album Terraformer

Rosalie Cunningham - from the collapse of Pledge to her new record deal it's been quite a ride for the former Purson singer

IZZ - the Us prog rockers discuss the meaning of life, the universe and everything in between

Heather Findlay - talks about her new solo album Wild White Horses

Baroness - they release albums based on colourful concepts. But are they prog?

Southern Empire - mainman Sean Timms lets us into his prog world

Plus live and album reviews from Tool, King Crimson, Eloy, iamthemorning, Rick Wakeman, Chelsea Wolfe, Yes, Ramblin' Man Fair, and more...

And music from IQ, Thank You Scientist, Warmrain, Edison's Children and more on the free CD.

