Watch Dave Navarro join Heart for Bébé Le Strange

Back in October it was revealed that Heart’s star-studded set from Atlantic City from 2006 would be released early next year.

The concert was originally filmed for VH1’s Decades Rock Live 12 years ago and will launch on CD/Blu-ray, 2LP, DVD, Blu-ray and on digital platforms on January 25 via earMUSIC.

Heart were joined on the night by Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan, Gretchen Wilson, Rufus Wainwright, Carrie Underwood and Alice In Chains.

Another guest musician was Jane’s Addiction guitarist Dave Navarro who played on several tracks, including Bébé Le Strange, video of which can be watched below.

A video of Lost Angel from the performance premiered in October, with the package now available for pre-order. Find details below.

Heart have been on hiatus since Ann Wilson’s husband Dean Wetter was handed a suspended sentence for assaulting sister Nancy’s twin sons in 2016, with Nancy going on to work on her Roadcase Royale project and Ann launching a solo career.

However, the sisters’ relationship appears to be back on track, with Nancy reporting earlier this year that the pair were back on speaking terms.

She also hinted that a possible reunion tour could take place as early as next spring.

Heart - Live In Atlantic City

1. Bébé Le Strange (ft Dave Navarro)

2. Straight On (ft Dave Navarro)

3. Crazy On You (ft Dave Navarro)

4. Lost Angel

5. Even It Up (ft Gretchen Wilson)

6. Rock’ n Roll (ft Gretchen Wilson)

7. Dog And Butterfly (ft Rufus Wainwright)

8. Would? (ft Alice In Chains)

9. Rooster (ft Alice In Chains)

10. Alone (ft Carrie Underwood)

11. Magic Man

12. Misty Mountain Hop (ft Dave Navarro)

13. Dreamboat Annie (ft Dave Navarro, Gretchen Wilson, Rufus Wainwright, Alice In Chains and Carrie Underwood)

14. Barracuda