Heart announce star-studded Atlantic City live package

Heart have announced that they’ll release the album Live In Atlantic City early next year.

The performance was filmed for VH1's Decades Rock Live in 2006 and will arrive on CD/Blu-ray, 2LP, DVD, Blu-ray and on digital platforms on January 25 via earMUSIC.

The 14-track set features guest appearances from a raft of musicians, including Jane’s Addiction guitarist Dave Navarro, Rufus Wainwright, Carrie Underwood, Gretchen Wilson and Alice in Chains, who are joined by Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan.

To mark the announcement, a video of the band’s performance of Lost Angel has been released and can be found below, along with the cover art, tracklist and pre-order details.

Heart have been on hiatus since Ann Wilson’s husband Dean Wetter was handed a suspended sentence for assaulting sister Nancy’s twin sons in 2016, with Nancy going on to work on her Roadcase Royale project and Ann launching a solo career.

However, the sisters’ relationship appears to be back on track, with Nancy reporting earlier this month that the pair were back on speaking terms.

She also hinted that a possible reunion tour could take place as early as next spring.

Heart - Live In Atlantic City

1. Bébé Le Strange (ft Dave Navarro)

2. Straight On (ft Dave Navarro)

3. Crazy On You (ft Dave Navarro)

4. Lost Angel

5. Even It Up (ft Gretchen Wilson)

6. Rock’ n Roll (ft Gretchen Wilson)

7. Dog And Butterfly (ft Rufus Wainwright)

8. Would? (ft Alice In Chains)

9. Rooster (ft Alice In Chains)

10. Alone (ft Carrie Underwood)

11. Magic Man

12. Misty Mountain Hop (ft Dave Navarro)

13. Dreamboat Annie (ft Dave Navarro, Gretchen Wilson, Rufus Wainwright, Alice In Chains and Carrie Underwood)

14. Barracuda