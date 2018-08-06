Ann Wilson and Warren Haynes team up for You Don’t Own Me cover

Ann Wilson - Immortal 1. You Don’t Own Me

2. I Am The Highway

3. Luna

4. I’m Afraid Of Americans

5. Politician

6. A Thousand Kisses Deep

7. Life In The Fast Lane

8. Back To Black

9. A Different Corner

10. Baker Street

Heart vocalist Ann Wilson has released a cover of Lesley Gore’s 1963 hit You Don’t Own Me.

The song features a guest appearance from guitarist Warren Haynes and will appear on Wilson’s upcoming solo album Immortal – due out on September 14 via BMG.

Wilson tell Billboard: “I think that song has come to be way more universal now. It could be the anthem of anyone who wants respect, anyone at all, not just women.

“I think we're in a time where we're having a discourse now as a culture about who people really are and how it's important to accept people, and so I thought the song really fits. I think it's really meaningful in today's world.”

Immortal will feature Wilson’s take on tracks which were originally recorded by artists who are now deceased, and will also include Audiosoave’s I Am The Highway, David Bowie’s I’m Afraid Of Americans and Luna by Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers.

Speaking about the project, Wilson previously said: “At this point in my life and career, I am happy to be given any opportunities, and I am really, really proud to be doing this album.

“It’s a project very dear to me – a collection of songs by artists who have departed in the last several years including Leonard Cohen, David Bowie, Tom Petty, Chris Cornell, Amy Winehouse and George Michael to name a few.

“I feel these souls have made a real, lasting contribution to the art of the popular song, and to honour them is my deepest pleasure.”

Wilson will head out on tour across North America later this week.