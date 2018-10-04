Is a Heart reunion tour on the cards?

Heart could be getting back together after two years of inactivity.

They’ve been on hiatus since Ann Wilson’s husband Dean Wetter was handed a suspended sentence for reportedly assaulting sister Nancy’s twin sons in 2016, with Nancy working on her Roadcase Royale project and Ann launching a solo career.

In September last year, Nancy told Billboard: “I don’t really seem to have much dialogue with my sister any more – she doesn’t write, she doesn’t call… and that’s fine with me.”

But in a new interview with the Let There Be Talk podcast, Nancy reports that exciting things are happening behind the scenes.

She says: “It’s looking really good for a Heart reunion tour. There’s a big offer up there on the table. Me and Ann are talking, so we’ll keep talking.

“A couple of years have gone by – it’s not anything that Ann ever did wrong or I ever did wrong, but it’s just one of those family dramas that just happened and it poisoned the atmosphere for a while.

“I have a positive feeling now that I’m communicating directly more with Ann. It’s exciting.”

Nancy adds: “I’ve got my hopes up about it and I think it would just be a beautiful way to do the legacy right.”

Nancy say that if the tour happens, it will take place in late spring/summer next year.

Watch this space.