Listen to Five Finger Death Punch cover The Offspring’s Gone Away

Five Finger Death Punch have released a lyric video for their cover of The Offspring’s 1997 track Gone Away.

It’s one of two new songs recorded by the band for their compilation album A Decade of Destruction, which launched today (December 1) and follows Trouble, which arrived back in October.

It was also recently announced that Five Finger Death Punch would release their as-yet-untitled seventh studio album in May 2018, via Prospect Park in North America and Eleven Seven Music internationally. It’ll be the follow-up to 2015’s Got Your Six.

Speaking about the recording process, guitarist Jason Hook said: “There is a certain part of finishing something new that is going to make you feel like it’s the best. Because it has a freshness to it, so it has an unfair advantage over the other ones.

“But I think that what’s really important is how the public feels about it. I think it’s a great record. Everything that we do, we put a 110% into it.

“We’re very particular about these records because we’re living in an age where people are so quick to consume that they’ll blow through a record and then throw it over their shoulder. So I think these things are forever. They have to be great. They can’t just be good.”

The band are currently on tour across Europe with In Flames and Of Mice & Men. Find a list of their tour dates below.

Dec 02: Stuttgart HMH Schleyerhalle, Germany

Dec 04: Paris Olympia, France (with Of Mice & Men)

Dec 05: Luxembourg Rockhal, Luxembourg (with Of Mice & Men)

Dec 06: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany

Dec 08: Vienna Stadthalle, Austria (with Of Mice & Men)

Dec 11: Madrid Wizink Centre, Spain

Dec 12: Barcelona Sant Jordi Club, Spain

Dec 14: Antwerp Lotto, Belgium (with Of Mice & Men)

Dec 15: Amsterdam AFAS Live, Netherlands (with Of Mice & Men)

Dec 17: Birmingham BCA, UK (with Of Mice & Men)

Dec 18: Glasgow Hydro, UK (with Of Mice & Men)

Dec 20: Leeds Arena, UK (with Of Mice & Men)

Dec 21: London Wembley Arena, UK (with Of Mice & Men)

