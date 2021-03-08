Watch Blackmore’s Night discuss new album Nature’s Light

Former Deep Purple/Rainbow guitarist Ritchie Blackmore and vocalist Candice Night will release their eleventh album as Blackmore’s Night on March 26.

The duo have released a video interview where they discuss their love for Renaissance music and the inspirations behind new album Nature’s Light, which is the first Blackmore’s Night record in six years.

“The story of Nature’s Light is the story of nature being the true queen and the simplicity and magic of everyday miracles that happen right before your eyes”, says Night.

“If you feel stagnant or repressed in your surroundings, it is important to take a break from the mundane and go where your heart leads you. It allows you to recharge and begin again with fresh and renewed energy. For some it is the ocean, for some the woods, for some feeling the sun on your face.

"Our music is an escape from the stress and pressure of modern times. Journey back through time with us, to a simpler, magical time where music enters your heart and soul.”

Nature’s Light will be released on multiple formats on March 26. Among these is a strictly limited 2CD hardcover mediabook edition that includes a bonus CD featuring carefully selected Blackmore’s Night’s back catalogue tracks. The album will also be available as a CD Digipak Edition, a limited edition 1LP Gatefold Edition on yellow vinyl, a 180g 1LP Gatefold Edition on black vinyl as well as digital.

Check out the full video interview below.