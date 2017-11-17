Trending

Watch Black Sabbath play Iron Man for the last time

Black Sabbath release video of an epic version of Iron Man, taken from The End concert film - out today

Black Sabbath have released live footage of their classic track Iron Man, which originally appeared on the Paranoid album in 1970. The footage was shot during the band’s final show at Birmingham’s Genting Arena in February.

It’s taken form the band’s DVD and Blu-ray concert film The End, which is out today via Eagle Rock).

It follows the release of earlier videos for War Pigs, Paranoid and N.I.B.

“To bring it all back home after all these years was pretty special,” said the band. “It was so hard to say goodbye to the fans who have been incredibly loyal to us through the years. We never dreamed in the early days that we’d be here 49 years later doing our last show on our home turf.”

“What a journey we’ve all had,” added frontman Ozzy Osbourne. “It’s fucking amazing.”

The film was directed by Dick Curruthers, who also worked on Led Zeppelin’s Celebration Day and is being distributed by Trafalgar Releasing. Along with the full set from their final performance, The End also features backstage footage and studio performances of tracks Sabbath didn’t play on the night.

The End is now available to order now). Find the tracklist below.

Earlier this month, Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne announced the first leg of his farewell tour and was confirmed as one of next year’s headliners at the UK’s Download festival.

Black Sabbath The End DVD/Blu-ray contents

  1. Black Sabbath
  2. Fairies Wear Boots
  3. Under The Sun / Every Day Comes And Goes
  4. After Forever
  5. Into The Void
  6. Snowblind
  7. Band Intros
  8. War Pigs
  9. Behind The Wall Of Sleep
  10. Bassically / N.I.B.
  11. Hand Of Doom
  12. Supernaut / Sabbath Bloody Sabbath / Megalomania
  13. Rat Salad / Drum Solo
  14. Iron Man
  15. Dirty Women
  16. Children Of The Grave
  17. Paranoid

Extras: The Angelic Sessions

  1. The Wizard
  2. Wicked World
  3. Sweet Leaf
  4. Tomorrow’s Dream
  5. Changes

