Watch Black Sabbath deliver epic War Pigs performance

Black Sabbath have released live footage of their classic 1970’s track War Pigs, recorded during their final show at Birmingham’s Genting Arena in February this year.

It’s taken form the band’s upcoming DVD and Blu-ray concert film The End, which will launch tomorrow (November 17) via Eagle Rock.

It follows videos for Paranoid and N.I.B.

Sabbath said: “To bring it all back home after all these years was pretty special. It was so hard to say goodbye to the fans who have been incredibly loyal to us through the years.

“We never dreamed in the early days that we’d be here 49 years later, doing our last show on our home turf.”

Along with the full set from their final performance, The End also features backstage footage and studio performances of tracks Sabbath didn’t play on the night.

The End is now available for pre-order. Find the tracklist below.

Earlier this month, Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne announced the first leg of his farewell tour and was confirmed as one of next year’s headliners at the UK’s Download festival.

Black Sabbath The End DVD/Blu-ray contents

Black Sabbath Fairies Wear Boots Under The Sun / Every Day Comes And Goes After Forever Into The Void Snowblind Band Intros War Pigs Behind The Wall Of Sleep Bassically / N.I.B. Hand Of Doom Supernaut / Sabbath Bloody Sabbath / Megalomania Rat Salad / Drum Solo Iron Man Dirty Women Children Of The Grave Paranoid

Extras: The Angelic Sessions

The Wizard Wicked World Sweet Leaf Tomorrow’s Dream Changes

Black Sabbath - The End of The End review