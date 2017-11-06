Ozzy Osbourne announces farewell tour

Ozzy Osbourne has announced that he’ll embark on a two-year farewell tour starting in Mexico in 2018.
The news comes just hours after The Prince Of Darkness was confirmed as the first headliner for next year’s Download festival.
Ozzy says in a statement: “People keep asking me when I’m retiring. This will be my final world tour, but I can’t say I won’t do some shows here and there.”
The tour will kick off in 2018 with a show in Mexico, before Ozzy plays further dates across South America. He’ll then embark on a six-week tour of Russia and Europe, which will get under way on June 1, 2018, in Moscow. He’ll then undertake a North American tour.
Some dates have already been revealed, with further shows to be added in due course. Find a list below.
Ozzy will be joined by guitarist Zakk Wylde, bassist Blasko, drummer Tommy Clufetos and keyboardist Adam Wakeman.
Ozzy Osbourne 2018 confirmed Farewell Tour dates
May 05: Mexico, TBA
May 08: Santiago Chile, TBA
May 11: Buenos Aires, Argentina, TBA
May 13: Sao Paulo, Brazil, TBA
May 16: Curitiba, Brazil, TBA
May 18: Belo Horizonte, Brazil, TBA
May 20: Rio De janeiro, TBA
Jun 01: Moscow Olympiisky, Russia
Jun 03: St Petersburg Ice Palace, Russia
Jun 06: Finland TBA
Jun 08:Solvesborg Sweden Rock Festival, Sweden
Jun 10: Donington Download Festival, UK
Jun 13: Prague Airport Letnany, Czech Republic
Jun 15: Paris Download Festival, France
Jun 17: Italy TBA
Jun 20: Halden Tons Of Rock Festival, Norway
Jun 22: Copenhagen Copenhell Festival, Denmark
Jun 24: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, belgium
Jun 26: Krakow Impact Festival, Poland
Jun 28: Oberhausen Konig-Pilsnet Arena, Germany
Jun 30: Madrid Download Festival, Spain
Jul 07: Lisbon Meo Arena, Portugal
