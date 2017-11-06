Ozzy Osbourne announces farewell tour

Ozzy Osbourne has announced that he’ll embark on a two-year farewell tour starting in Mexico in 2018.

The news comes just hours after The Prince Of Darkness was confirmed as the first headliner for next year’s Download festival.

Ozzy says in a statement: “People keep asking me when I’m retiring. This will be my final world tour, but I can’t say I won’t do some shows here and there.”

The tour will kick off in 2018 with a show in Mexico, before Ozzy plays further dates across South America. He’ll then embark on a six-week tour of Russia and Europe, which will get under way on June 1, 2018, in Moscow. He’ll then undertake a North American tour.

Some dates have already been revealed, with further shows to be added in due course. Find a list below.

Ozzy will be joined by guitarist Zakk Wylde, bassist Blasko, drummer Tommy Clufetos and keyboardist Adam Wakeman.

May 05: Mexico, TBA

May 08: Santiago Chile, TBA

May 11: Buenos Aires, Argentina, TBA

May 13: Sao Paulo, Brazil, TBA

May 16: Curitiba, Brazil, TBA

May 18: Belo Horizonte, Brazil, TBA

May 20: Rio De janeiro, TBA

Jun 01: Moscow Olympiisky, Russia

Jun 03: St Petersburg Ice Palace, Russia

Jun 06: Finland TBA

Jun 08:Solvesborg Sweden Rock Festival, Sweden

Jun 10: Donington Download Festival, UK

Jun 13: Prague Airport Letnany, Czech Republic

Jun 15: Paris Download Festival, France

Jun 17: Italy TBA

Jun 20: Halden Tons Of Rock Festival, Norway

Jun 22: Copenhagen Copenhell Festival, Denmark

Jun 24: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, belgium

Jun 26: Krakow Impact Festival, Poland

Jun 28: Oberhausen Konig-Pilsnet Arena, Germany

Jun 30: Madrid Download Festival, Spain

Jul 07: Lisbon Meo Arena, Portugal

