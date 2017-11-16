Guns N’ Roses add 2018 European tour dates

Guns N’ Roses have announced live dates across Europe and Russia for next year on the latest leg of their Not In This Lifetime tour.

Axl Rose and co were recently confirmed as headliners for Download 2018 in the UK – and they’ve now added a further 14 shows which will kick off at Berlin’s Olympiastadion on June 3 and wrap up with a performance at Gothenburg’s Ullevi Stadium on July 21.

Among the new dates are appearances at the Download festivals in France and Spain.

Tickets for the new shows are now available along with VIP packages from the band’s website.

Earlier this year, GNR guitarist Richard Fortus said the band were “tighter and more focused than ever” since fellow guitarist Slash and bassist Duff McKagan rejoined the lineup.

He said: “This tour has exceeded anything that I’ve previously been a part of. The band is tighter than it’s ever been and everyone is extremely focused. It’s been an honour to be a part of it and something that I will always be very proud of.”

He added: “Slash and Duff have the same approach that I do. You play for the song, first and foremost – it’s about working together as a band.

“I don’t think this band has ever sounded better than it does right now. Axl has never sounded better and we’re tighter and more focused than ever.”

Earlier this week, Foo Fighters vocalist and guitarist Dave Grohl joined Guns N’ Roses onstage to perform Paradise City in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Find a list of Guns N’ Roses 2018 tour dates below.

Jun 03: Berlin Olympiastadion, Germany

Jun 06: Odense Dyrskueplausen, Denmark

Jun 09: Donington Download Festival, UK

Jun 12: Gelsenkirchen Veltins-Arena, Germany

Jun 18: Paris Download Festival, France

Jun 25: Mannheim Maimarktgelane, Germany

Jun 26: Bordeaux Matmut Stadium, France

Jun 29: Madrid Download Festival, Spain

Jul 05: Nijmegen Goffertpark, Netherlands

Jul 07: Leipzig Festwiese, Germany

Jul 09: Chorzoq Stadion Slaski, Poland

Jul 13: Moscow Spartak Otkritie, Russia

Jul 16: Tallinn Song Festival Grounds, Estonia

Jul 19: Oslo Valle Hovin, Norway

Jul 21: Gothenburg Ullevi Stadium, Sweden

