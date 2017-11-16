Dio Returns hologram tour receives official trailer

The upcoming Ronnie James Dio hologram tour has received its first trailer.

The latest run of shows under the Dio Returns banner will get under way in Germany on December 6, with plans currently being put in place to expand the tour across the world.

The hologram made its debut at last year’s Wacken Festival in Germany.

Dio’s widow Wendy previously told Rolling Stone: “Ronnie was always wanting to experiment with new stage ideas and was a big Disney fan. With this said, I am sure he is giving us his blessing with this hologram project.

“It gives the fans that saw Ronnie perform an opportunity to see him again and new fans that never got to see him a chance to see him for the first time.

“We hope everyone will enjoy the show that we have all worked so hard to put together.”

Dates initially announced for Finland, Sweden and Norway are being rescheduled for a larger run through Scandinavia in 2018. Find a list of the confirmed shows below.

A Roy Orbison hologram tour is planned for next year, while the pieces for a Frank Zappa hologram tour are currently being put in place.

Dec 06: Bochum Matrix, Germany

Dec 07: Cologne Die Kantine, Germany

Dec 09: Warsaw Progresja, Poland

Dec 13: Barcelona Bikini Barcelona, Spain

Dec 14: Zaragoza Teatro de las Esquinas, Spain

Dec 15: Santander Escenario Santander, Spain

Dec 17: Bucharest Arenele Romane, Romania

Dec 19: London O2 Islington Academy, UK

Dec 20: Tilburg Poppodium 013, Netherlands

Dec 21: Antwerp Trix, Belgium

