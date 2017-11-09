Watch Black Sabbath play N.I.B. for the last time

Black Sabbath have released a video of their last-ever performance of N.I.B. – recorded during their final show at Birmingham’s Genting Arena in February this year.

The footage is taken from the DVD and Blu-ray of the band’s upcoming concert film The End, which will arrive on November 17 via Eagle Rock.

Along with the live set from Sabbath’s final performance, the live package features backstage footage and studio performances of tracks they didn’t play on the night.

Sabbath said: “To bring it all back home after all these years was pretty special. It was so hard to say goodbye to the fans who have been incredibly loyal to us through the years.

“We never dreamed in the early days that we’d be here 49 years later, doing our last show on our home turf.”

The End is now available for pre-order. Find the tracklist and cover art below.

Black Sabbath The End DVD/Blu-ray contents

Black Sabbath Fairies Wear Boots Under The Sun / Every Day Comes And Goes After Forever Into The Void Snowblind Band Intros War Pigs Behind The Wall Of Sleep Bassically / N.I.B. Hand Of Doom Supernaut / Sabbath Bloody Sabbath / Megalomania Rat Salad / Drum Solo Iron Man Dirty Women Children Of The Grave Paranoid

Extras: The Angelic Sessions

The Wizard Wicked World Sweet Leaf Tomorrow’s Dream Changes

Tony Iommi interview: Witches, churches and Top Of The Pops