Watch Amon Amarth's video for Oden Owns You All

Amon Amarth have released a promo video for their track Oden Owns You All.

The song appears on the band's 12th studio album, The Great Heathen Army, which was released on Metal Blade Records in August of this year.

Describing the new album to Metal Hammer earlier this year, singer Johan Hegg said: "In many aspects, there are songs on this album that are darker and a bit more brutal than anything we’ve done in a long time. But you’re going to hear that it’s Amon Amarth, and there are a lot of really strong melodies and hooks in there.

"It’s gonna be interesting to see what the fans think. Personally, I love it. It’s the direction I wish our previous album had taken. There are some songs that I feel are close to my heart because of the lyrics. The last song of the album has a melancholic, sombre tone. It’s a bit more reflective and it’s going to be interesting to see what people take away from it."

Asked whether it ever gets tiring writing songs about Vikings, Hegg added: “It depends. I was working on lyrics for one of the songs on this album and I was like, ‘This really sounds familiar.’

"Then I realised it was basically the same story I’d written for another song on another album, just in a different way. When you write about mythology and history, obviously a lot of stuff is going to sound the same, but that was just too close. I had to start over.”

The Swedish band previously released a video for The Great Heathen Army's title track.