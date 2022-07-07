Amon Amarth unleash cinematic new video for The Great Heathen Army

Amon Amarth have unveiled the title track of their forthcoming album, The Great Heathen Army, due out on August 5, 2022 via Metal Blade Records.
Accompanying the release is a cinematic music video, directed by Pavel Trebukhin and shot in Riga, Latvia.
Speaking of the forthcoming record and new release, the Viking metallers explain, "The armada of the Great Heathen Army is at sea on the way to raid, but before we land at distant shores on August 5 we have a new single and video for you to feast on.
"This is the title track from the new album with a video we shot with the talented Pavel Trebukhin in Riga, Latvia. Who will you choose to fight with? The Vikings or the Saxons? Choose well and the Gods will decide your fate."
Later this year, Amon Amarth will voyage across Europe on a co-headline tour to promote the new album alongside Machine Head and fellow countrymen The Halo Effect.
Listen to The Great Heathen Army and see tour dates below:
Amon Amarth 2022 tour dates:
Sep 08: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, UK
Sep 09: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, UK
Sep 10: London The SSE Arena Wembley, UK
Sep 12: Manchester AO Arena, UK
Sep 13: Dublin Ireland 3Arena, IE
Sep 16: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland
Sep 17: Vienna Stadthalle, Austria
Sep 18: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland
Sep 20: Tallinn Saku Arena, Estonia
Sep 21: Helsinki Ice Hall, Finland
Sep 23: Oslo Spektrum, Norway
Sep 24: Stockholm Hovet, Sweden
Sep 26: Copenhagen Forum Black Box, Denmark
Sep 27: Hamburg Barclays Arena, Germany
Sep 28: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany
Sep 30: Oberhausen König Pilsener Arena, Germany
Oct 01: Berlin Velodrome, Germany
Oct 02: Amsterdam Afas Live, The Netherlands
Oct 04: Milan Lorenzini District, Italy
Oct 06: Barcelona Sant Jordi, Spain
Oct 07: Madrid Vistalegre, Spain
Oct 08: La Coruna Coliseum, Spain
Oct 09: Lisbon Campo Pequeno, Portugal
Oct 12: Paris Zenith, France
Oct 14: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany
Oct 15: Leipzig Arena, Germany
Oct 16: Prague Tipsport Arena, Czech Republic
Oct 18: Budapest Barba Negra, Hungary
Oct 20: Esch Sur Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg
Oct 21: Brussels Forest National, Belgium
Oct 22: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany