Amon Amarth unleash cinematic new video for The Great Heathen Army

Amon Amarth have unveiled the title track of their forthcoming album, The Great Heathen Army, due out on August 5, 2022 via Metal Blade Records.

Accompanying the release is a cinematic music video, directed by Pavel Trebukhin and shot in Riga, Latvia.

Speaking of the forthcoming record and new release, the Viking metallers explain, "The armada of the Great Heathen Army is at sea on the way to raid, but before we land at distant shores on August 5 we have a new single and video for you to feast on.

"This is the title track from the new album with a video we shot with the talented Pavel Trebukhin in Riga, Latvia. Who will you choose to fight with? The Vikings or the Saxons? Choose well and the Gods will decide your fate."

Later this year, Amon Amarth will voyage across Europe on a co-headline tour to promote the new album alongside Machine Head and fellow countrymen The Halo Effect.

Listen to The Great Heathen Army and see tour dates below:

Sep 08: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, UK

Sep 09: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, UK

Sep 10: London The SSE Arena Wembley, UK

Sep 12: Manchester AO Arena, UK

Sep 13: Dublin Ireland 3Arena, IE

Sep 16: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Sep 17: Vienna Stadthalle, Austria

Sep 18: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland

Sep 20: Tallinn Saku Arena, Estonia

Sep 21: Helsinki Ice Hall, Finland

Sep 23: Oslo Spektrum, Norway

Sep 24: Stockholm Hovet, Sweden

Sep 26: Copenhagen Forum Black Box, Denmark

Sep 27: Hamburg Barclays Arena, Germany

Sep 28: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany

Sep 30: Oberhausen König Pilsener Arena, Germany

Oct 01: Berlin Velodrome, Germany

Oct 02: Amsterdam Afas Live, The Netherlands

Oct 04: Milan Lorenzini District, Italy

Oct 06: Barcelona Sant Jordi, Spain

Oct 07: Madrid Vistalegre, Spain

Oct 08: La Coruna Coliseum, Spain

Oct 09: Lisbon Campo Pequeno, Portugal

Oct 12: Paris Zenith, France

Oct 14: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

Oct 15: Leipzig Arena, Germany

Oct 16: Prague Tipsport Arena, Czech Republic

Oct 18: Budapest Barba Negra, Hungary

Oct 20: Esch Sur Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg

Oct 21: Brussels Forest National, Belgium

Oct 22: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany