Alter Bridge share lyric video for rousing new single Take The Crown

Alter Bridge have released a lyric video for their new single Take The Crown.

It’s the latest material taken from Myles Kennedy, Mark Tremonti, Brian Marshall and Scott Phillips upcoming studio album Walk The Sky, which will arrive on October 18 via Napalm Records.

Alter Bridge previously shared Wouldn’t You Rather and Pay No Mind from the follow-up to 2016's The Last Hero.

Following the release of Walk The Sky, Alter Bridge will head out on a UK and European tour. They’ll be joined in the UK by Shinedown and Sevendust, while Shinedown and Raven Age will hook up with Alter Bridge for the shows across mainland Europe.

Tremonti says: "We are honoured to be returning to the UK with our friends in Shinedown and Sevendust this winter. See you all very soon, we couldn’t be happier with the lineup and can’t wait to share our new tunes with you!”

(Image credit: Napalm Records)

Alter Bridge: Walk The Sky

1. One Life

2. Wouldn’t You Rather

3. In The Deep

4. Godspeed

5. Native Son

6. Take The Crown

7. Indoctrination

8. The Bitter End

9. Pay No Mind

10. Forever Falling

11. Clear Horizon

12. Walking On The Sky

13. Tear Us Apart

14. Dying Light

(Image credit: Napalm Records)