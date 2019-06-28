Alter Bridge launch video for savage single Wouldn’t You Rather

US rockers Alter Bridge have released Wouldn't You Rather, the first song and video from their upcoming sixth studio album, Walk The Sky. The album is the follow-up to to 2016's The Last Hero.]

Walk The Sky was recorded differently from the band’s previous material, with vocalist Myles Kennedy and guitarist Mark Tremonti entering the studio with complete song ideas. These were then moulded into shape by the duo along with bassist Brian Marshall and drummer Scott Phillips.

On previous albums Kennedy and Tremonti would combine ideas and riffs with producer Michael ‘Elvis’ Baskette to form some of the band’s most best-loved tracks.

Alter Bridge will be undertaking a UK and European tour in November and December.

They’ll be joined in the UK by Shinedown and Sevendust, while Shinedown and Raven Age will hook up with Alter Bridge for the shows across mainland Europe.

Tremonti says: "We are honoured to be returning to the UK with our friends in Shinedown and Sevendust this winter. See you all very soon, we couldn’t be happier with the lineup and can’t wait to share our new tunes with you!”

Tickets are on sale now.

Alter Bridge: Walk The Sky

1. One Life

2. Wouldn’t You Rather

3. In The Deep

4. Godspeed

5. Native Son

6. Take The Crown

7. Indoctrination

8. The Bitter End

9. Pay No Mind

10. Forever Falling

11. Clear Horizon

12. Walking On The Sky

13. Tear Us Apart

14. Dying Light