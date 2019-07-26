Listen to pounding new Alter Bridge track Pay No Mind

Alter Bridge have released a stream of their new single Pay No Mind.

It’s the latest song to be selected from the band’s upcoming album Walk The Sky, which will launch on October 18 through Napalm Records.

Alter Bridge previously shared Wouldn’t You Rather from the follow-up to 2016's The Last Hero.

Last month, guitarist Mark Tremonti told Kerrang that some of the tracks on Walk The Sky had an “old school synth-wave kind of vibe.”

He added: “Somebody might hear the record and have no idea that was intended, but for a batch of songs, I tapped into some old loops that I either created or found randomly online.

“I worked with them in the background to inspire me to go in a different direction. I loved working like that!

“We challenge ourselves to not repeat ourselves and find new inspiration to add a different layer to what we do. It’s particularly challenging when you’ve had so many records, but when I showed Myles Kennedy what I was thinking he absolutely loved it and was on board right away.”

Following the release of Walk The Sky, Alter Bridge will head out on a UK and European tour. They’ll be joined in the UK by Shinedown and Sevendust, while Shinedown and Raven Age will hook up with Alter Bridge for the shows across mainland Europe.

(Image credit: Napalm Records)

Alter Bridge: Walk The Sky

1. One Life

2. Wouldn’t You Rather

3. In The Deep

4. Godspeed

5. Native Son

6. Take The Crown

7. Indoctrination

8. The Bitter End

9. Pay No Mind

10. Forever Falling

11. Clear Horizon

12. Walking On The Sky

13. Tear Us Apart

14. Dying Light

(Image credit: Napalm Records)