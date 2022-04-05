Warflower release video for epic new single I Am The Universe

Norwegian prog rock quintet Warflower have released a video for their epic, new thirteen-minute long single I Am The Universe, which you can listen to below.

The Trondheim-based band blend progressive rock with space rock and psychedelia, and describe their latest work as, "journeying from synth-speckled cosmic soundscapes to incessant rhythmic space rock, this proggy sci-fi trek touches every corner of the universe, as it jumps from grand, epically layered choruses, to strangely funky mind-melting psychedelia at a wormhole’s notice."

Warflower released their self-titled debut album in 2019, drawing comparisons to bands like King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard in the process.

The band have recently been working with Rhys Marsh of Mandala who has signed the band to his Autumnsongs Records and co-produced the new single with the band.

