Mandala announce new album

Mandala, the Anglo-Scandic trio Mandala, led by multi-instrumentalist Rhys Marsh, return with their second album The Echoes Of Your Mind on November 13.
"The Echoes Of Your Mind is a 40-minute excursion into some heavy, Middle Eastern-inspired psychedelic rock," explains Marsh.
The Echoes Of Your Mind is the first to feature their new bassist Markus Wisth Edvardsen — alongside founder members Marsh on guitar and vocals, and Will Spurling on drums.
The main tracks were recorded live in Marsh’s Autumnsongs Recording Studio, with only the vocals and psychedelic elements being overdubbed, during ten days in the eternal daylight of the Norwegian summer.
Mandala: The Echoes Of Your Mind
01. A Soul In The Night
02. Alive On The Edge
03. Blood Is Water
04. In The Midst Of A Midnight Escape
05. One Last Circle
06. This Fading Light
07. Beneath The Captive Sun