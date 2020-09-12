Mandala announce new album

Mandala, the Anglo-Scandic trio Mandala, led by multi-instrumentalist Rhys Marsh, return with their second album The Echoes Of Your Mind on November 13.

"The Echoes Of Your Mind is a 40-minute excursion into some heavy, Middle Eastern-inspired psychedelic rock," explains Marsh.

The Echoes Of Your Mind is the first to feature their new bassist Markus Wisth Edvardsen — alongside founder members Marsh on guitar and vocals, and Will Spurling on drums.

The main tracks were recorded live in Marsh’s Autumnsongs Recording Studio, with only the vocals and psychedelic elements being overdubbed, during ten days in the eternal daylight of the Norwegian summer.

(Image credit: Mandala)

Mandala: The Echoes Of Your Mind

01. A Soul In The Night

02. Alive On The Edge

03. Blood Is Water

04. In The Midst Of A Midnight Escape

05. One Last Circle

06. This Fading Light

07. Beneath The Captive Sun