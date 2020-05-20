Wardruna to live stream their performance at Nordvegen Festival

Norwegian folk proggers Wardruna will live stream their performance at Norway's Nordvegen Festival held which is taking place at the medieval Royal Feasting Hall, Håkonshallen in Bergen on Thursday.

Einar Selvik and Enslaved Ivar Bjørnson will appear for a full performance on Thursday, May 21 where they will perform songs over the span of Wardruna's career including new single Grá, while being joined by numerous guests including members of Enslaved and Wardruna band member Lindy-Fay Hella. The concert will present a more stripped-down sound and direct expression where song and instruments such as Kravik-lyre, Bowed Lyre and Hardanger-fiddle play key roles. The stream can be viewed at 8pm (BST) here.

Selvik will also perform the song Voluspá with The Bergen Philharmonic Orchestra and the Norwegian vocal ensemble The Edvard Grieg Kor as part of the opening ceremony on later today. This will also be streamed at 7.30pm (BST) today.

Selvik has also revealed that he will be composing music for the popular video game series Assassin's Creed Valhalla, along with the game's composers Sarah Schachner and Jesper Kyd. Selvik has gained worldwide recognition for his massive musical contributions to History Channel's TV series Vikings.