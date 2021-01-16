Wardruna release new video for Skugge

Norwegian folk-proggers Wardruna have released a brand new lyric video for Skugge, which translated as 'Shadow'. It's taken from the band's upcoming album Kvitravn which the band will release on January 22. The video, which you can watch in full below, features the native lyrics to Skugge as well as an English translation.

"it is a song about shadows, echoes and the balance between seeking answers and wisdom internally and externally," explains Wardruna mainman Einar Seilvik.

It was recently announced that Einar Selvik will headline a special live streamed event at That Jorvik Viking Thing on February 20.

Selvik will headline a special live-streamed event taking place as part of That Jorvik Viking Thing online festival, hosted from 15-20 February 2021 by York’s Jorvik Viking Centre. Selvik will talk about his music, demonstrate instruments and play some of his most recent music as part of the event being streamed live from Norway on Saturday 20 February 2021, 7.30pm.

Wardruna originally announced Kvitravn would be released in June of this year, but the album has been put back due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Pre-order Kvitravn.