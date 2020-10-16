Wardruna release awe-inspiring video for Kvitravn

Norwegian folk-proggers Wardruna have released a brand new, awe-inspiring video for new sing Kvitravn. It's the title track of the band's upcoming album, which the band will release on January 22.

Kvitravn (which means ‘white raven’) discusses Northern sorcery, spirit-animals, shadows, nature and animism, the wisdom and meanings of certain myths, various Norse spiritual concepts, and the relation between sage and songs.

“I am very excited to finally share this song with you," says mainman Einar Selvik. “Kvitravn is a song that explores traditions of animal-guides and the symbolism and legends of sacred white animals found in Nordic- and other cultures all over the world. These highly regarded ghostly creatures, whether a raven, snake, bear, moose, reindeer, elephant or lion - are in animist traditions seen as prophetic, divine messengers, and guardians representing renewal, purity and a bridge between worlds.

“Being fully aware of how rare it is to come across white ravens, we knew from the start that this would be an ambitious and challenging task to pull off. However, fate seemed to be on our side in this and the “impossible” piece of the puzzle fell into place as if gifted from the divine.“

The video for Kvitravn was shot in various locations in Norway and Russia, by Ragnarok Film, the same team responsible for the previous Wardruna video, for stand-alone single Lyfjaberg, made during lockdown. This track does not appear on the album.

The band had originally announced Kvitravn would be released in June of this year, but the album has been put back due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Pre-order Kvitravn.