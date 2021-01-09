Wardruna frontman Einar Selvik to headline online York Viking Festival

Wardruna mainman Einar Selvik will headline a special live streamed event at That Jorvik Viking Thing on February 20.

Selvik will headline a special live-streamed event taking place as part of That Jorvik Viking Thing online festival, hosted from 15-20 February 2021 by York’s Jorvik Viking Centre. Selvik will talk about his music, demonstrate instruments and play some of his most recent music as part of the event being streamed live from Norway on Saturday 20 February 2021, 7.30pm.

"When it became apparent that Covid-19 restrictions would make our normal Jorvik Viking Festival events impossible to host, we started looking at how we could reach an even wider audience with a largely-online event, and the idea of a Thing – the Viking word for a gathering or meeting – was born," explains festival manager, Gareth Henry.

"Something accessible to fans of Norse culture across the world. We were thrilled when Einar agreed to livestream an event for That Jorvik Viking Thing – an opportunity to share his talents with our Viking enthusiasts, and for his fans to delve deeper into the archaeological expertise and knowledge that we’ve been sharing at Jorvik Viking Centre for the last 30 years.

“Part of the event will include a Q&A session hosted by leading music journalist and filmmaker and former Metal Hammer Editor, Alexander Milas, so we’re keen for fans to book their places and put forward their questions to Einar."

The event is part of a horde of online content set to be released for That Jorvik Viking Thing. Visitors will be able to access sagas, family-friendly fun films, meet the centre's Vikings (virtually) and even tour around Centre itself in a new 360-degree video. Most of the content is free, though there will be a charge for some of premium events – including Einar’s livestream – to help Jorvik’s owners, York Archaeological Trust, offset some of the costs of producing the online Viking celebration.

Wardruna will release their latest album, Kvitravn, on January 22.

Tickets for the live stream are priced at £15 and available here.