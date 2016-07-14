Tim Commerford’s Wakrat issue Generation Fucked lyric video

Wakrat have released a lyric video for their track Generation Fucked.

The band is led by Prophets Of Rage’s Tim Commerford, with the song lifted from their self-titled debut album, which is due out on November 8 – the day of the US presidential election.

The politically charged promo features imagery of 9⁄ 11 , footage of politicians and violent street protests.

Commerford previously told NME: “We are gearing up to be on the offensive, assaulting the populous with our debut album on Earache Records. We have put a shit load of blood and sweat into this and we want it back.

“Our mission is to attack modern music and smash the grid. Unapologetic, unrelenting, unbridled and uncensored. Understood?”

The band have also registered their own Republic Of Wakrat in London’s Parliament Square – a campaign which promotes equality, free movement and environmental awareness. They urge fans to gather there for their Declaration Of Foundation at 8pm GMT on July 26 before the band’s gig at Camden’s Black Heart venue that night.

Wakrat will then support Prophets Of Rage on their North American tour.

The album is available for pre-order in a variety of bundles directly through Earache Records website.

Wakrat tracklist

Sober Addiction The Number Generation Fucked Nail In The Snail La Liberté ou la Mort The Thing Knucklehead New Clear Pigs in a Blanket

Jul 26: Camden Black Heart, UK (headline show)

Aug 19: Fairfax EagleBank Arena, VA

Aug 20: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ

Aug 21: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA

Aug 23: Montreal Centre Bell, QC

Aug 24: Toronto Molson Canadian Amphitheatre, ON

Aug 26: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Aug 27: Brooklyn Barclays Center, NY

Aug 28: Uncasville Mohegan Sun, CT

Sep 01: Clarkston DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI

Sep 03: Tinley Park Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, IL

Sep 04: St Louis Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

Sep 05: Kansas City Providence Medical Center Amphitheater, MO

Sep 07: Morrison Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO

Sep 10: Auburn White River Amphitheatre, WA

Sep 11: Ridgefield Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre, WA

Sep 13: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA

Sep 15: Los Angeles The Forum, CA

Sep 17: Phoenix Chin Pavilion, AZ

Sep 25: Dallas Gexa Energy Pavilion, TX

Sep 27: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN

Oct 01: Tampa MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheater, FL

Oct 02: West Palm Beach Perfect Vodka Amp, FL

Oct 04: Atlanta Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre, GA

Oct 05: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Oct 08: Houston Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Oct 09: San Antonio AT&T Center, TX

Oct 11: El Paso County Coliseum, TX

Oct 12: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheatre, NM

Oct 14: Las Vegas Mandalay Bay Event Center, NV

Oct 16: Chula Vista Sleep Train Amphitheatre, CA

