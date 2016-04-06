RATM man Tim Commerford introduces Wakrat

Rage Against The Machine bassist Tim Commerford has announced the formation of a new band called Wakrat.

The punk and hardcore-influenced trio have also released a video for their first track, Knucklehead. View it below. Joining singer and bass player Commerford in the group are drummer Mathias Wakrat and guitarist Laurent Grangeon.

Wakrat are working on their debut album. Former Audioslave man Commerford says: “I am as excited about Wakrat and what we’re doing musically as I was when Rage Against The Machine first started.

“Wakrat is brand new, we’re not a known commodity, so we’re looking forward to finishing the album, paying our dues and earning our fans, and getting out there and playing shows as often as possible.”

The video for Knucklehead was captured using drones and multiple cameras at the band’s Los Angeles rehearsal studio. Lyrically, the song reflects on struggles Commerford went through personally.

He says: “I don’t ever want to go back there again, but it lead to Knucklehead, so it all worked out.”