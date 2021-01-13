Voyager release video for cover of The Presets This Boys In Love

Australian prog rockers Voyager have released a new video of their cover of Australian synth pop duo The Presets' 2008 hit This Boy's In Love. You can watch the video in full below.

"The Presets song is one of those songs that I heard and thought 'I wish I'd written this," explains singer Danny Estrin. "At the time it came out it was so fresh in Australia, and so bizarre that it became so popular because it's really very much Euro Style Dark Synthie EBM. Given that a lot of Voyager songs start out as electronic ideas, this semi-obscure modern Australian classic was a no brainer to cover. We hope you enjoy!"

The Australian quintet have also been forced to cancel their proposed February tour dates in Australia due to a hard border closure in their native Perth. The band's Perth show at Badlands on February 12 will still go ahead.

"With heavy hearts we advise that the hard border just this past week imposed by the WA government has made it impossible for us to continue with our Runaway tour scheduled for February in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Canberra," says Estrin.

"The band will perform in Perth on 12th February 2020 only. We tried our best to reschedule the dates to a time where we felt confident we could travel and that safety concerns were not an issue, but sadly that is no longer the case. We are forever grateful to our fans who bought and kept their tickets to our rescheduled shows.

"To our Brisbane fans, we hope you enjoy The Other Festival and we wish we could be there with you. Full refunds for Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Canberra will be available at the point of purchase. We'll have news of another online show in the coming weeks."