Voyager release live video clip of Severomance

Australian prog rockers Voyager have released a live clip of Severomance. It was recorded at the band's recent Department of Riffs And Synths online show, in part inspired by the legislation that was passed in Australia that prevented them from touring their latest album, Colours In The Sun.

"We really enjoyed experiencing a new kind of live experience, and it was beautiful seeing fans join us all around the world," says singer Danny Estrin. "We don't know what the future holds, but right now we're going to make the best of it and try to unite us and our fans in an alternative way. Right now it's looking positive for our Australian tour in February and we're taking this show for a test run on December 12th at Milk Bar in Perth."

The show was initially taken down on November 1st, but due to popular demand the show has been put back online for fans who wished to watch again, and for those who missed out.

Voyager have also announced the rescheduled dates for their Australian headline tour, which will now happen in February 2021. The full list of newly confirmed dates can be found below. Before that they play Inglewood's The Milk Bar on December 12 with support from Sparrow and Absent Hearts.

"You know what helps build something more than waiting? Waiting some more," adds Estrin. "So just as we were super excited to tour "Colours in the Sun" around Australia in 2020, we are at least twice as excited to bring it to you in 2021. We are going to be raring to burn off those isolation pounds on stage and bring you a smorgasbord of pent up Voyagerisms; more than ever, live music will have a whole new meaning and I can't wait to see everyone's smiles, some new 80s hairdos and some inflatable keytars - Runaway until 2021 Australia, see you soon."

Voyager Runaway Australian tour dates:

Feb 12: Perth Badlands

Feb 13: Brisbane The Zoo

Feb 19: Adelaide Jive

Feb 20: Melbourne Stay Gold

Feb 26: Sydney Crowbar

Feb 27: Canberra The Basement

Get tickets.

