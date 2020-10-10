Voyager play online show this Sunday

Australian prog rockers Voyager will play a special online show this Sunday October 12. The show is the quintet's reaction against legislation that was passed in Australia that is preventing them from touring their current album, Colours in the Sun. Fans can tune in on October 11 at midday (BST) and watch the band perform from their hometown Perth, Western Australia.

"We're looking forward to experiencing a new kind of live experience with our fans, and we hope you can join us wherever you are in the world," says singer and keytar player Danny Estrin. We don't know what the future holds, but right now we're going to make the best of it and try to unite us and our fans in an alternative way."

Tickets are available now on a ‘pay as you want’ basis. Ticket holders will have access to the stream after it goes live and the show will be available to watch until November 1.

