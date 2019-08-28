Voyager announce new album Colours In The Sun

Voyager have revealed that their new studio album Colours In The Sun will be released on November 1 through Season Of Mist.

It’ll be the follow-up to the Australian outfit’s 2017 record Ghost Mile, with the band celebrating the news by launching a video for the lead single Colours.

Speaking about the promo, frontman Danny Estrin says: “We wished to continue having Australian landscapes as a feature point in our music videos following on from the epic music video for Brightstar.

“So, to incorporate more of a cityscape vibe for this dark, yet uplifting synth number inspired by Steve Winwood, Colours was intended to demonstrate that we are all colours in the sun, and that we as a band are progressing on our onward journey to the next release.”

Estrin reports that the record is “the most transcendent, layered, and effervescent album" they've ever written and recorded.

He adds: “It’s poppy, but still holds weight with crunchy, powerful riffs. It's a true reflection of Voyager – five individuals from different roots coming together and creating a unique sound under the Australian sun.”

The Colours In The Sun cover art was created by drummer Ash Doodkorte, who says: “Though it might not look like it, the artwork is almost entirely created out of photographs of sunsets near my house in Perth, Western Australia, which is a very subtle grounding of the design and reflects the stamp of our origins on our music and visuals.

“There are seven suns on the cover, one for each Voyager album, and our latest version of our 'V' logo is comprised of five strokes, one for each member.”

Voyager are currently preparing for their UK and European tour, which will get under way with a set at London’s Space Rocks on September 21. They'll be joined on the road by special guests Coldbones.

Voyager: Colours In The Sun

1. Colours

2. Severomance

3. Brightstar

4. Saccharine Dream

5. Entropy - Featuring Einar Solberg

6. Reconnected

7. Now Or Never

8. Sign Of The Times

9. Water Over The Bridge

10. Runaway