Voyager announce special online show... live from Australia

Voyager have announced an online show, inspired by the legislation that was passed in Australia that is preventing them from touring their current album, Colours in the Sun. Fans can tune in on October 11 at midday (BST) and watch the band perform from their hometown Perth, Western Australia.

Vocalist and keyboard player Danny Estrin says, "We're looking forward to experiencing a new kind of live experience with our fans, and we hope you can join us wherever you are in the world. We don't know what the future holds, but right now we're going to make the best of it and try to unite us and our fans in an alternative way."

Tickets are available now on a ‘pay as you want’ basis. Ticketholders will have access to the stream after it goes live and the show will be available to watch until November 1.

Meanwhile, the band's guitarist Scott Kay has taught fans how to play lead track Colours. Check out the tutorial here.