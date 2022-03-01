Von Hertzen Brothers announce UK tour dates for May

Finnish prog rock trio Von Hertzen Brothers have announced a run of live dates for the UK in May. These will be in support of the band's upcoming album, Red Alert In The Blue Forest, which will be the first album released through their own label, Doing Being Music, on March 25.

“We are delighted to have the opportunity to come over and share with you the magical vibes of the Blue Forest," says Mikko Von Hertzen. "Admittedly (and due to many obstacles on the way), it’s been way too long since we played in the UK… But now the time is right, and the band is super excited and ready to do so!

"Witnessing these uncertain times, we sincerely hope that the dark clouds hanging over the world have dispersed by May and that the war is actually over. What we need now as humans is to come together with good intentions and with our hearts filled with peace and empathy. There’s no better way to do so than collectively gather to enjoy art and music. We hope you haven’t forgotten us, and we would love to see you all at the gigs!”

Von Hertzen Brothers Red Alert In The Blue Forest tour dates:

May 11: Bristol Thekla

May 12: Nottingham Rescue Rooms

May 13: London The Underworld

May 15: Buckley Tivoli

May 16: Newcastle TBA

May 17: Glasgow Slay

May 18: Huddersfield, The Parish

May 19: Wolverhampton, KK’s Steel Mill

Tickets go on sale at 10am GMT on Friday March 5.

