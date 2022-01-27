Trending

Von Hertzen Brothers premiere video for new single All Of A Sudden, You’re Gone

Finnish prog trio Von Hertzen Brothers will release new album Red Alert In The Blue Forest in March

Finnish prog rock trio Von Hertzen Brothers have released a video for new song All Of A Sudden, You’re Gone, which you can watch in full below. It's the first new music from the band's upcoming album, Red Alert In The Blue Forest, which will be released through their own label, Doing Being Music, on March 25.

“We shot the video in Virkkala, a one-hour-ride west from Helsinki, in this old chalk factory, which was shut down in the mid 90´s. Shot in December 2021 over five days with only 5 hours of daylight per day, temperatures of -15c and no electricity at the location," says Kie Von Hertzen..

"I totally fell in love with the place; its deteriorated character with countless intriguing spaces, wind howling through its rusty corrugated iron roof sheets, its enormous proportions and this weird sadness lingering over its abandoned soul. It instantly communicated with the melancholy of the song an also gave a robust contrast to the song’s soft sensitivity."

Red Alert In The Blue Forest, the band's first new album since 2017's War Is Over, tackles, among other topics, environmental themes and even features distinct and rarely heard sounds of the Aurora Borealis as captured by Professor Unto K. Laine, on the track Northern Lights.

