Volbeat share video for previously unreleased track The Everlasting

Volbeat have shared a video for their previously unreleased track The Everlasting.

The live clip features on the band’s upcoming concert film Let’s Boogie! Live From Telia Parken, which is set to arrive on December 14 on Blu-ray/2CD, DVD/2CD, 2CD, 3LP and on digital platforms.

The concert was filmed and recorded in front of close to 50,000 fans on August 26, 2017, in the band’s hometown of Copenhagen.

Not only was the performance the biggest show by a domestic artists in Denmark, but Volbeat were joined onstage by a number of guest artists including Metallica’s Lars Ulrich, Napalm Death’s Barney Greenway, Danko Jones and more.

Speaking about the historic show, vocalist and guitarist Michael Poulsen says: “Headlining Telia Parken was a dream come true and we’re humbled and honoured that so many members of the Volbeat family came from far and wide to celebrate with us.

“We’re thrilled to be able to share what was a milestone night for us with everyone.”

Let’s Boogie! Live From Telia Parken is now available for pre-order. Find further details on the release below.

Volbeat - Let’s Boogie! Live From Telia Parken

1. The Devil’s Bleeding Crown

2. Heaven Nor Hell

3. Radio Girl

4. Lola Montez

5. Let It Burn (feat. Mia Maja)

6. Doc Holiday

7. Sad Man’s Tongue

8. 16 Dollars

9. 7 Shots (feat. Mille Petrozza and Rod Sinclair)

10. Fallen

11. Slaytan

12. Dead But Rising

13. Goodbye Forever

14. Maybellene I Hofteholder

15. The Everlasting

16. For Evigt (feat. Johan Olsen, Mia Maja and Rod Sinclair)

17. Evelyn (feat. Mark “Barney” Greenway)

18. Lonesome Rider

19. Seal The Deal

20. The Garden’s Tale (feat. Johan Olsen)

21. Guitar Gangsters and Cadillac Blood (feat. Lars Ulrich)

22. Enter Sandman (feat. Lars Ulrich)

23. A Warrior’s Call (feat. Mikkel Kessler)

24. Black Rose (feat. Danko Jones)

25. Pool Of Booze, Booze, Booza

26. Still Counting