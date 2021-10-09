VOLA return to European and UK stages In February

Danish/Swedish prog rockers VOLA will return to European and UK stages in February and March next year when they support US rock band Starset on their upcoming tour.

This will be the first opportunity for many of the fans ever growing fanbase to hear songs from the bands’ new album Witness in person, following the bands’ intimate live-streamed spectacle Live From The Pool where fans were able watch the quartet perform songs from their back catalogue in a unique online setting.

"We are thrilled to join the American rock phenomenon Starset on their upcoming EU/UK tour," the band say. "The time has finally come for us to tour Europe and the UK again after 2019. It has been way too long, and we impatiently look forward to meeting you, our beloved fans, on the road again."

VOLA released Witness earlier this year. The band released videos for Straight Lines, These Black Claws and 24 Light Years.

VOLA will play:

Feb 15: LUX Esch-sur-Alzette Rockhal

Feb 16: NED Amsterdam Melkweg Max

Feb 18: UK London O2 Forum Kentish Town

Feb 19: UK: Wolves Steelmill

Feb 20: UK Glasgow Garage

Feb 22: UK Nottingham Rock City

Feb 23: UK Manchester Academy 2

Feb 25: SWI Zurich Komplex 457

Feb 26: GER Munich Tonhalle

Feb 28: ITA Milan Alcatraz

Mar 2: CZE Republic Prague Lucerna Music Bar

Mar 3: HUN Budapest Durer Kert

Mar 4: AUS Vienna Simm City

Mar 6: POL Warsaw Proxima

Mar 7: GER Berlin Hole 44

Mar 8: GER Hamburg Markthalle

Mar 10: GER Cologne Live Music Hall

Mar 11: GER Frankfurt Zoom

Mar 12: BEL Antwerp Trix

Mar 14: FRA Paris L’élysée Montmatre

Get tickets.