VOLA hook up with US rapper SHAHMEN for new video for These Black Claws

Genre-twisting Danish/Swedish prog rockers VOLA have teamed up with US rapper SHAHMEN for the video for the band's brand new single These Black Claws, which you can watch below.

These Black Claws is taken from the quartet's upcoming album Witness, which will be released through Mascot Records on May 21.

"To further build on this atmosphere, we chose to collaborate with American rapper Shahmen," says vocalist and guitarist Asger Mygind. "This is our first ever feature with VOLA, which makes it a special occasion for us. The music video was shot in Denmark, Sweden and Finland by three different film crews due to the ongoing pandemic and us not being able to come together. This was quite challenging to pull off! We are excited it worked out in the end and hope you will enjoy the song and video."

Witness comes nearly three years after the release of Applause of a Distant Crowd, which saw VOLA go deep into the rabbit-hole, exploring society’s distractions from thoughtfulness and examined the way human relationships have evolved. Their new album goes a step further, shining a light on the subject of failed relationships, on a societal scale—the friction between leaders and followers, which is caused by the misuse of power.

Witness has been produced by the band and was mixed and mastered by the Grammy nominated Jacob Hansen (Volbeat, The Black Dahlia Murder, Amaranthe).

VOLA have previously released videos for 24 Light Years, The Head Mounted Sideways and Straight Lines.

Pre-order Witness.