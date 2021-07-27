VOLA announce Live From The Pool streaming event for September

Danish/Swedish prog rockers VOLA have announced a unique live stream event, Live From The Pool, where fans can watch the band perform songs from their back catalogue in a unique setting.

Live From The Pool takes place on September 11 at the swimming pool of the abandoned Auderød military camp in North Zealand near Copenhagen, Denmark. Designed by the world-famous architect Henning Larsen this defunct building has become part of the Auderød nature park. A place where nature encounters the mysteries of a once existing military base, ready to be explored.

“We are ecstatic to invite you to our first-ever online show," says drummer Adam Janzi. "It is our most ambitious visual production to date, with a brand-new live set spanning across our discography. This will be your first chance to hear us play songs from Witness live outside of Denmark. If you ever wondered how we sound playing in an abandoned pool full of vegetation, this is your chance to find out.”

At the same time the band have released the remix of Straight Lines by French electronic progger The Algorithm, which you can listen to below. Talking about the track, bassist Nicolai Mogensen says, “This is our first-ever officially released VOLA remix! We have been curious to hear how Rémi (aka The Algorithm) would remix one of our songs. Excitingly he chose Straight Lines to fuse his own unique style with ours. He created a banger of a remix!”

The original version of Straight Lines is taken from VOLA's most recent album Witness which was released in May. Their new album shines a light on the subject of failed relationships, on a societal scale—the friction between leaders and followers, which is caused by the misuse of power.

“If I zoom in,” says guitarist-singer Asger Mygind, "the failure is born from unrequited love, grief, manipulative behaviour and insecurity. Connecting it with the album title, one could view the characters portrayed in the lyrics as being witnesses to the dissolution of the bond they have created with people in their lives.

“Imagine someone being on the run from the authorities. It is becoming increasingly hard for this person to hide, which “running low on straight lines” can be seen as a metaphor. He/she can’t just choose the direct route but has to be creative to escape. Whether the hunt is real or just in the person’s head should be an open question for the listener.”

There will be a live pre-sale hangout on VOLA's YouTube channel an hour before the Live At The Pool show starts. The show will be available for two weeks for those who purchase tickets.

